ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

AMSSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AMS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AMS from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AMS in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get AMS alerts:

Shares of AMS stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.29. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. AMS has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. AMS had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 3.17%.

About AMS

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.