Analysts Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.81 Million

Brokerages predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce $144.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $144.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $496.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.27 million to $497.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $559.61 million, with estimates ranging from $549.91 million to $568.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.81. 233,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,022. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.43 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.01 and a 200 day moving average of $163.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 127.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

