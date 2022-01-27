Analysts Anticipate Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to report $97.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.98 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $87.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $381.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.77 million to $382.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $398.49 million, with estimates ranging from $386.45 million to $410.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. 748,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,127. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 28.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 35,392 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,409,000 after buying an additional 48,221 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

