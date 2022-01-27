Analysts Anticipate Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Announce -$0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Provention Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRVB. UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Shares of PRVB opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.74. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17.

In other news, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911. Corporate insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

