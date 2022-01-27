Analysts Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $322.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to announce $322.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $316.33 million to $327.95 million. Alkermes reported sales of $280.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,461 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 410,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 653,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 112,739 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,960,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.12, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

