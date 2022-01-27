Analysts Expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will report earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Carvana posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Carvana’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.74.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,686,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of -97.71 and a beta of 2.22. Carvana has a 1-year low of $130.25 and a 1-year high of $376.83.

Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

