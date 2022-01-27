Analysts Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will report sales of $31.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.70 million and the lowest is $29.00 million. Evolus reported sales of $20.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $96.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.01 million to $97.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $147.71 million, with estimates ranging from $143.22 million to $152.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.70. 1,443,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,955. Evolus has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $372.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Evolus by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolus by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

