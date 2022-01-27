Analysts Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.48. Great Ajax posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

AJX stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.79. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,957,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,062,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,003,000 after buying an additional 54,508 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 7.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 406,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

