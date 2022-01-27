Analysts Expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Brokerages predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.20). Kura Sushi USA posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on KRUS. Stephens boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NASDAQ:KRUS traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,405. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $400.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.05 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth $7,642,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 61,674 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,071,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

