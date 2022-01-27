Analysts Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to post sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.04 billion and the lowest is $3.42 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.31 billion to $19.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

MAR stock opened at $158.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.54. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Marriott International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

