Analysts Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.54 Million

Brokerages forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will report sales of $100.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.20 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $83.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $383.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $383.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $443.35 million, with estimates ranging from $440.10 million to $448.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.82. 231,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,192. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.13.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

