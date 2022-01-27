Analysts Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. STORE Capital reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on STOR. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,195,000 after purchasing an additional 337,620 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 68.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 240,757 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 36.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STOR traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $30.12. 2,723,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

