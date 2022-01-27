Analysts Issue Forecasts for SVB Financial Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $28.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $25.74.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIVB. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $560.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $687.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $435.77 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 52,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

