Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.17 per share for the year.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.85. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 498,387 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 229,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $875,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.