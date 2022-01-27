Analysts Set AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target at $8.83

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $1.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.40. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). On average, analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

