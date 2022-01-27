Analysts Set Expectations for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

PACW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after buying an additional 183,794 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after buying an additional 566,843 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $147,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

