Analysts Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Target Price at $51.05

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.05.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 49,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,228. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

