Analysts Set Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Target Price at $63.00

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS BOSSY remained flat at $$12.04 during trading on Thursday. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $890.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

