Analysts Set Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) PT at $27.38

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOLN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOLN opened at $29.50 on Monday. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molecular Partners will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $8,267,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

