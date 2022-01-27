Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Price Target at $39.14

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.91.

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 540.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,572,000 after buying an additional 1,452,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,731,000 after buying an additional 1,228,297 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after buying an additional 1,202,876 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after buying an additional 1,013,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

OVV opened at $38.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $41.33.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

