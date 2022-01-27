Analysts Set PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) PT at $167.07

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.85. 455,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,849,228. The stock has a market cap of $234.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.42. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

