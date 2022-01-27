Analysts Set SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Target Price at GBX 1,324.70

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,324.70 ($17.87).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGRO shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.69) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.85) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.21) to GBX 1,600 ($21.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,445 ($19.50) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday.

LON SGRO opened at GBX 1,283.50 ($17.32) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,371.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,289.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 869.80 ($11.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,508 ($20.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.04.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

