Analyzing Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) and SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Arqit Quantum and SAP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arqit Quantum 0 0 0 0 N/A SAP 0 5 8 0 2.62

SAP has a consensus price target of $112.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.33%. Given SAP’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SAP is more favorable than Arqit Quantum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.8% of Arqit Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of SAP shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arqit Quantum and SAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arqit Quantum N/A N/A N/A SAP 20.82% 18.37% 9.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arqit Quantum and SAP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arqit Quantum $50,000.00 39,720.15 -$271.73 million N/A N/A SAP $31.23 billion 5.20 $5.88 billion $5.78 22.89

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Arqit Quantum.

Summary

SAP beats Arqit Quantum on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arqit Quantum

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services. The Intelligent Spend Group segment comprises cloud-based collaborative business networks, subscriptions to the cloud offering, and related professional and educational services. The Qualtrics segment sells experience management cloud solutions. The company was founded by Hasso Plattner, Klaus Tschira, Claus Wellenreuther, Dietmar Hopp, and Hans-Werner Hector in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

