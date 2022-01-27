Analyzing i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

58.8% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for i3 Verticals and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 1 3 1 3.00 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

i3 Verticals presently has a consensus target price of $33.10, indicating a potential upside of 55.11%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -2.69% 6.65% 3.04% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares i3 Verticals and International Monetary Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $224.12 million 3.07 -$4.46 million ($0.33) -64.67 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than i3 Verticals.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats International Monetary Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers comprehensive payment solutions to businesses and organizations. The Proprietary Software & Payments segment delivers embedded payment solutions to clients through company-owned software. The Other segment covers corporate overhead expenses. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile

International Monetary Systems Ltd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.