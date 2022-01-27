Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $934.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

