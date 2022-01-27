Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) Short Interest Update

Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a growth of 3,391.7% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

POND traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.64. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,206. Angel Pond has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Angel Pond stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Angel Pond at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is based in New York.

