Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
AOZOY remained flat at $$5.79 on Thursday. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250. Aozora Bank has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.
About Aozora Bank
Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.