APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Price Up 4.1% After Analyst Upgrade

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $38.00. The company traded as high as $31.96 and last traded at $31.79. 232,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,183,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

APA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in APA in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in APA in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. APA’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

