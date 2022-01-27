Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is -19.05%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

