Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.39. The company issued revenue guidance of +11.5-12.5% to $3.63-3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

NYSE:AIT remained flat at $$96.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 219,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.