Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Gap Down to $135.58

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $135.58, but opened at $132.24. Applied Materials shares last traded at $132.92, with a volume of 159,717 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.93. The company has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

