Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.50

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.50 and traded as low as $3.86. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 421,539 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $107.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.83 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

