Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Announces Earnings Results

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ADM opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average is $63.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.