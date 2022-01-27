Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFACU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFACU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the December 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AFACU traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,502. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.11. Arena Fortify Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Fortify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Fortify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.