Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.55.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,317,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,466,000 after buying an additional 61,393 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,915,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,531,000 after buying an additional 121,170 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,871,000 after buying an additional 493,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $89.79. 1,147,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,890. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $94.23.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.