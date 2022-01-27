Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.30.

NYSE:ARES opened at $71.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.15.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $2,464,459.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,741 shares of company stock valued at $26,589,266. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 10,860.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

