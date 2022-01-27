Arion (ARION) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, Arion has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $33,896.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00049220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.96 or 0.06808928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,630.27 or 0.99886509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00052698 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,405,385 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

