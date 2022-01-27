ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 30,220 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the average volume of 7,370 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

