Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) PT Lowered to €7.20

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.50 ($9.66) to €7.20 ($8.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aroundtown from €5.90 ($6.70) to €5.50 ($6.25) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale raised Aroundtown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Aroundtown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aroundtown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

AANNF opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

