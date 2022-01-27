Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 281,906 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 281,906 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $98,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs stock opened at $74.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.