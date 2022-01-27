Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,041 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $106,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $140.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.35 and its 200-day moving average is $151.11. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.87 and a 12 month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

