Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) will post $10.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arteris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.65 million and the lowest is $10.55 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arteris will report full year sales of $37.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.98 million to $37.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $48.53 million, with estimates ranging from $48.43 million to $48.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arteris stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AIP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.12. 524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,856. Arteris has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $27.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.46.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

