ASOS (LON:ASC) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,850 ($51.94) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($41.01) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.46) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,281.43 ($57.76).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,294 ($30.95) on Tuesday. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.59) and a one year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($80.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,303.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,024.30.

In other ASOS news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.45), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($133,381.71).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

