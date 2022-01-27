Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Aspen Technology updated its FY22 guidance to $5.23-5.39 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.23-5.39 EPS.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,323. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.91.

Several research analysts have commented on AZPN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

