Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 533,434 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $39,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $81.83 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.