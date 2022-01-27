Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $55,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $226.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $204.37 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

