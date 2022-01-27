Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 357,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $35,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,979,000 after acquiring an additional 604,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $144,884,000. Minot Capital LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 1,262,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,842,000 after acquiring an additional 549,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 57.7% in the third quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 856,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,606,000 after acquiring an additional 313,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $97.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.09. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $89.97 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

