Assetmark Inc. Sells 656,698 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656,698 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $44,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 257,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 31,418 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 53,475 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth $2,105,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 331,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

