Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $454.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $71.47.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

