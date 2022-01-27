Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,499 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Atlas worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATCO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 85,451 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 279,703 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 2,239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 840,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 40,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

ATCO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.09. 3,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,863. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Atlas Corp. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is 80.65%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

